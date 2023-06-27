The bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned under pressure Tuesday following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behavior, sparking a Vatican investigation. "He's human I pray for him I hope him the best in the future, says Ted Hatchett parishioner of Old Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Pope Francis accepted Bishop Richard Stika’s resignation, according to a one-line statement from the Vatican. Today the former bishop released a statement regarding his resignation saying he knew there would be speculation on why he is doing this and blames it on health conditions stating he nearly died of a diabetic coma in 2009 and he's had heart attacks and heart bypass surgery. The archbishop of Louisville, Kentucky, the Most Reverend Shelton Fabre, was named temporary administrator to run the diocese until a new bishop is installed.
Parishioners who created petition for Bishop Richard Stika resignation speaks
Xavier Harris
Weekend Today Anchor/Reporter
