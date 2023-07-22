Soon Hamilton County students will return to the classroom.
The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga hosted its 8th annual Shoes for School initiative to ensure students have what they need.
This year, on average, back-to-school shopping per household is expected to be more than $800.
President and CEO of Urban League of Chattanooga, Candy Johnson, says the "Shoes for School' initiative ensures those underserved families are cared for.
"We try to focus on working with those we know have a need through our agencies and getting those quality backpacks and shoes that will last beyond the first couple of months," said Johnson.
Every year the initiative provides hundreds of families with brand-new sneakers and school supplies so kids heading to class return with confidence...
"When you're walking into school, it's something about having that brand new pair of shoes on that first day and all the supplies you need on that first day, really saving families, especially if they have two or three in school saving them tons of dollars help them," said Johnson.
Agencies like Tennessee Valley Authority, EPB, and many others donated those high-quality products, so no child goes without them.
"They show up with new backpacks, they show up with new shoes, But more importantly, they show up with hope and new enthusiasm, and that's what this event is all about," said Carol Eimers, Regional Vice President of TVA.
Giveaways like these are helpful for parents like James Glass. His two children will be returning to school.
"With these types of things to go back to school and be ready, it can be a lifesaver for many families with even more than three kids. It can be quite an add-up, and so this is fantastic. I love this; it's great," said Glass.
"Our mission is to enable those families to have that economic self-reliance parity power and civil rights, and that power piece is the power to choose to have a great quality of life and to choose to have those nice items for back to school," said Johnson.
You can learn more by visiting the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Inc.