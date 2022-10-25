Cleveland City School officials in Tennessee say they have a shortage of bus drivers this school year and it is leaving some parents in a bind.
Joey Scott said his son caught the bus to Cleveland Middle School for the first four or five days of the semester. After that, the bus stopped showing up, leaving Scott to find or provide transportation.
Not long after the bus stopped showing up to pick up Scott's 6th grader Seth at Cleveland Middle School, Scott said he reached out to the district and learned that his bus driver was having surgery and would be out for five or six weeks.
“Five or six weeks have been up; we gave them an extra couple of weeks. The five or six weeks was way before I called them, a couple weeks before I called them then the five or six weeks started,” Scott said.
To make ends meet, Scott had to figure out several ways to make sure his son got to school on time.
“Monday's is my days off, but I work overtime a lot. I have to take my son to school, usually on Monday. If not, we get my wife's mom, which is his grandmother to take him and pick him back up. Sometimes, she works certain hours, so he is either late to school or he is late to be picked up,” Scott said.
Some days, Seth is the first one to arrive and last one to leave school.
Scott blames the driver shortage and says it's hurting Seth’s education.
“He is late to homeroom. If he is not late to homeroom, he is late to first class which is advanced math. He does good, he makes A's but still it puts him behind because he is trying to catch up,” Scott said.
Scott feels like the on-going issue is going to last the entire school year, but he hopes that is not the case.
“The way it is looking like this guy is never going to heal up. I would think they would put a substitute driver in just for every other day or something, anything would help,” Scott said.
Local 3 News reached out to Cleveland City Schools about the matter and they responded with this statement:
Cleveland City Schools has had a shortage of bus drivers since the start of the school year. It's been an ongoing challenge many school districts are facing across the nation following the recent law change earlier this year. We have some bus drivers currently on medical leave, which is out of our control. We have communicated this to parents. Due to this shortage, we don't have any other drivers available to pick up this route until these drivers return from medical leave. We excuse students who are tardy due to changes in bus routes!
Additionally, we experienced a glitch in our system on Friday following the message to families regarding a bus route that would temporarily stop on Monday. We communicated this with our families after learning of the glitch early Monday morning. We are working with our provider to ensure this does not happen again.
We continue to recruit bus drivers. We will train the new driver as well as pay them as a bus monitor during this training period. The training period may take up to a few months since new federal regulations went into effect this year on top of shortages of drivers. CCS offers a safety and attendance bonus of $150 each month and a completion bonus of $1,000 at the end of the school year.
Candidates can fill out an application at the school bus barn located at 4300 Mouse Creek Rd. NW in Cleveland. To learn more, you can call the Office of Maintenance and Transportation at 423-472-9576.