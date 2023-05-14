power outages
Saturday afternoon, a vehicle hit an electric pole near the off-ramp of Highway 27 and Signal Mountain Boulevard.
 
Initially this incident caused 2,000 outages, 1,500 of which were resolved by the Smart Grid.
 
Remaining outages were restored by 11 p.m. last night. 
 
Traffic lights in the area remain out at this time. 

Tags

