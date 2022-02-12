Metro Nashville Police placed "road rage patrols" along Interstate 24 in an effort to curb aggressive driving along one of Nashville's most-traveled roads over the weekend.
Four members of MNPD's Aggressive Driving Unit monitored the Davidson County stretch of I-24 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. last week
Additional officers were placed to help patrol and watch for aggressive driving on Saturday, Feb. 12th.
The new patrols were created in hopes of helping prevent road rage incidents.
Officers with the Aggressive Driving Unit made a total of 53 stops on Wednesday.