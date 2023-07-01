Operation dry water is in full effect this weekend. If you head out on the water July, 1st through July,3rd boaters will see more law enforcement on the water.
The biggest concern is BUI or Boating Under the Influence.
A new Tennessee Law, HB0458/SB0720 punishes BUI's the same as DUI's, and choosing to drive this way can be deadly.
If you boat under the influence, it could lead to fines, jail, and loss of boating or even driving privileges.
Mother's Against Drunk Drivers is partnering with operation dry water to spread the message of boating safety.
Alex Otte with the non-profit says passengers should assign a designated driver before hopping aboard. Otherwise there could be consequences.
"We want people to enjoy their time on the water, we want people to have a safe and fun holiday weekend," said Alex Otte, the Executive Director for Mothers Against Drunk driving. "But do so in a way that makes sure we all get to go home at night and we get to go home in one piece."
Otte says Alcohol can impair a boaters judgement, balance, and reaction time.
Other agencies like the Tennessee Wildlife Resource agency and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are working to ensure everyone stays dry on the water.
The federal blood-alcohol level for operating any vessel is .08.