Fountains at Coolidge | Saturday, May 27 | All day | Coolidge Park, 150 River St. | Free | Bring the kiddos (or yourself) and splash around in the interactive play fountains in the park during its opening day for the season.
Opening Day held Saturday for fountains at Coolidge Park
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
