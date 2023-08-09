If you want to make a career change, UTC offers a program to residents interested in joining the logistics industry.
It's called the Freight Broker Professional Program and takes just 13 weeks to complete.
More than a dozen logistics partners are working with UTC and are hoping to hire as many people as possible once they complete the program.
The company BlueGrace is one of the partners and is encouraging people who want to learn more about the industry to join.
"I mean, if you're in a career that you don't like, and it's not fit for you, and you're looking for something that is going to challenge you and give you an opportunity for a high earning, the transportation industry has a lot of opportunities for not only employment but for a really rewarding experience along the way," said Mike Beckwith, Director Of Sales for BlueGrace.
Mike Beckwith says the chances of getting hired after completing the program are very strong, and if your grades are good, you'll even get a sign-on bonus.
If you are interested, you are strongly encouraged to attend an open house on the UTC campus Thursday.
The event runs from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. To learn more details about the program, click here.