With live music, food, dozens of vendors, the Rossville BLVD open air market has something for everyone.
The pet friendly and family friendly market is new to the Rossville BLVD community, all thanks to the non-profit, BLVD Project. They began working five years ago to find ways to bring more people to the area.
"We want downtown Rossville to be a destination, not a place you pass through but a place you go to and how that can build community here, and all these people here coming together for these markets has shown us, you know the sparks are here, people are ready, lets make this a place where people come again," said Jazmine LeBlanc with the BLVD Project.
LeBlanc says they teamed up with the Rossville Downtown Development Authority to host the market.
"Maybe one of these booths becomes a store front here in the near future, what would that do for people to say, "Oh I'm going to go to this place on Rossville BLVD" and your like, "What?" that's where you're going to go with your friends and do things," said LeBlanc.
Friday's event is the second one of the summer, and residents from the area couldn't be happier to support local businesses.
"I think it's great, it's a good start, I think it could get a little bit bigger at some point, but this is a good start," said Heidi Altum.
This second market has almost doubled in size compared to the first one in June with more than 25 vendors.
Owner of Sacke and Sugar Jewelers, Michael Miller has noticed an increase in customers.
"Mostly new faces, but that's always exciting, yeah people have responded well to our booth, but also just the market in general," said Miller.
If you're interested in the event, the third and final open air market will be August 5th near Brody's Jewelers on Rossville BLVD.