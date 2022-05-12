People who live in East Brainerd are still feeling the effects of the damage from the 2020 tornadoes that ravaged the Tennessee Valley.
The Ooltewah Youth Association (OYA) was promised a football field they could play on after the tornado devastation.
The Association said those promises were broken.
"The county said this would be the staging area for the debris from the storm and they never put it back the way it was liked they promised," Jeffrey Adamson, Football Director of the Ooltewah Youth Association said.
He said the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation owe it to the community to make these fields right.
They told them the fields would be finished and ready to play on last year but are still waiting.
"We want it back to original status or better...we don't have time for seed and straw. We need to get sod on here. This field has an irrigation system on it so there will be no problem watering it so that's what needs to happen," He said.
The association currently plays and practices at Ooltewah High School and their program is so large
it's hard to accommodate all of the players on their fields.
"You can only put so many teams on a football field. You know you've got 20 plus kids on each team you don't have enough room to actually maneuver, do your agilities, and practice your plays," He said.
Christy Cooper, Administrator of General Services for Hamilton County Government said they were working on improving the field conditions to what they were before the tornado debris was added.
The challenge they faced was the lack of requests for pricing bids to work on this land.
"We value our community partners and our rec leagues of course. we want to have beautiful parks for all the kids to play in. you know sometimes things drop through the cracks. Sometimes we have other priorities that we have um and things sort of get pushed to the back burner and unfortunately, this one did. We are absolutely making this a priority, we've got all hands on deck to try to push this through and try to make sure that the kids have this field accessible to them by the summer," Cooper said.
The OYA hopes this last Hail Mary attempt will move progress forward.