Dante Santana was born in the Dominican Republic and lived in Puerto Rico for more than 20 years before moving to the United States. He opened The Bakery in Ooltewah to support a youth ministry back home. The youth ministry is currently working on an organic horticulture project that involves beehives in Puerto Rico. Santana was relieved when he heard the news that the beehives survived Fiona.
"I was worried and concerned because the winds were strong, and it was the slowness of the passing of the Tropical Storm, but none of the beehives were affected," said Santana.
Fiona became the first hurricane to make landfall in the Dominican Republic since Jeanne in 2004. The slow-moving storm dumped over 2 feet of rain in Puerto Rico and battered popular tourist destinations in the Dominican Republic with hurricane-force wind gusts. Fiona comes just 5 years after Hurricane Maria left behind a path of destruction.
"After that, all the cleaning and slowness of the process put them behind. I think this will also keep them recovering again. I mean it is a double hit," said Dante Santana, owner of The Bakery in Ooltewah.
Santana also noted that his family was able to get to shelter and ride out the storm safely! Visit the Local 3 Weather tab for the latest on Hurricane Fiona.
Visit https://www.thebakeryintn.com/about-us/ to learn more about Santana's bakery.