Rick Robert lives on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.
Beautiful trees surround his home, becoming a threat in a big storm.
"It's a very dangerous and scary thing when you have monstrous trees around you," said Ooltewah resident Rick Robert.
Robert was home with his wife when strong winds and heavy rains swept the area.
"It did not sound like the proverbial freight train, but it did sound very intense," Robert said.
Most of the damage happened in their living room.
On the outside, tarps cover Robert's roof, and buckets lay inside.
Roberts says he is grateful they were not in the room when it happened.They were on the other end of the home, which remains untouched.
"As I walked into the room, I found debris throughout the room, and I looked up through the beams, and I saw a substantial limb that had come through the roof's peak, that you can see there," he said.
When they thought the worst of the storms was over.
"We were getting ready to go back to bed and thought we'd call it a night finally, and then suddenly we both heard a boom, and we're like, what was that," he said.
Another tree limb had punctured their garage. All of the damages, he says, can be fixed.
"I could think of a thousand better ways to spend a Monday than dealing with this, but at least we're okay, and our family is okay," Robert said.