One person is being transported to an area hospital after a rollover motor vehicle accident on Bill Reed Road in district 5. Crews were initially dispatched to an accident with entrapment, and were quickly able to remove the victim without extensive extrication. Bill Reed Road will be partially blocked at Buckner Lane until the vehicle is removed. If you've ever considered being one of the team that works to aid victims in harm's way, go check out our website and the volunteer application. https://www.tricommunityfire.com/
One person transported to hospital after rollover crash on Bill Reed Road
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
