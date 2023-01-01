One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a New Year's Eve shooting just before midnight.
It happened at a house near the ACME store on Highland Ave. around 11:30 p.m.
Police said witnesses reported the victim got into a fight with another man before shots were fired inside of the house.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
A suspect is in custody, Chattanooga Police said, but more information is needed.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.