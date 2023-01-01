One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a New Year's Eve shooting just before midnight.

It happened at a house near the ACME store on Highland Ave. around 11:30 p.m.

Police said witnesses reported the victim got into a fight with another man before shots were fired inside of the house.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

A suspect is in custody, Chattanooga Police said, but more information is needed.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Liam joined the Local 3 News team as a reporter in July of 2021. Before coming to the Tennessee Valley, Liam spent five years living around North Carolina. Most recently, he worked in Jacksonville, North Carolina as a reporter for NBC Affiliate WITN News.

