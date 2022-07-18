Some local Boy Scouts in East Brainerd are growing strong skills to help feed the community after one mom's great idea.
"I'm just a mom you know, and I wanted to figure out what I was capable of doing to help the community and I saw the scouts, so yea, just do what you can and help," Chaney Lanham said.
Lanham is helping to feed the East Brainerd community. She got the idea after her son's Boy Scout troop was working on the produce beds in the church community
garden. They will take the produce they grow to fill this new fridge.
"These Scouts you know, the troop 137, could really make an impact for everybody. So we started working in the garden more and stuff is starting to produce now so we're like we really got to get this fridge going," She said.
The boys work on seeding, gardening, and picking the produce with the growing season now in full swing.
They have tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, squash, and more. The next step will be harvesting for the fall season.
"We will start our winter squashes. Hopefully, we can harvest before our first frost," She said.
The Boy Scouts say they are happy they are making a difference.
"I hope to help the people that can't help themselves," Owen Patrick, Chaney's son said.
"I feel like I'm being a big help and that I'm doing something to this world that will leave a mark," Christopher Durham, Boy Scout Troop 137 said.
To help or learn more about the community fridge project visit their local Facebook page here.