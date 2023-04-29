- Police located three people with varying injuries. One person was found deceased at the scene; a second suffered life threatening injuries and the third had non-life threatening injuries.
- Police were told the driver of the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the pedestrians.
- This incident happened on a walkway near the Volkswagen plant and all involved are Volkswagen employees.
- The investigation into the incident is on-going.
A statement from Volkswagen: A tragic road incident occurred today at Volkswagen Chattanooga, resulting in an employee fatality and two injured employees. Our heartfelt condolences are with the employees, their families and everyone impacted by this tragedy. All production at the plant today has been canceled. We continue to work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and refer additional questions to them.