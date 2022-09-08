One person has died and another is injured after a shooting on Rubio Street Thursday night.
It happened just before 9:00 pm.
According to authorities, first responders arrived to the 1800 block of Rubio Street to find one victim and were told of a second person shot on the corner of Sholar Avenue and Wilson Street.
One person was pronounced dead on scene while the second was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Police said the victims are a man, 19, and a woman, 22.
The cause of the shooting is under investigation.
Police ask any one with information to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). As always, you can remain anonymous.