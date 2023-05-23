Local 3's Paul Shahen takes aim at Moccasin Bend Golf Club's hidden challenge while featuring hole Number 13.
If you play enough golf in the area you're going to lose a few golf balls in the Tennessee River. At Moccasin Bend there's a hidden challenge that usually results in just that.
Hole 13 is a long par five that runs along the Tennessee River but for years golfers have been trying to hit it across the river before teeing off. It's approximately 310 yards to carry the river, not many can, myself included but it's fun to try.
It's a way to warm up as well because a long drive when actually playing the 13th hole serves you well.
Right is trouble (river) off the tee, but center and left are just fine. It's a par 5 so you have options with your second shot. Navigate the gulley by going at the green or clearing the gulley and laying up green side or lay up behind the gulley.
With the river to the right and Lookout Mountain straight ahead, it's a scenic hole in all directions.
Don't forget to appreciate the new greens; Moccasin Bend installed MiniVerde Bermuda grass greens two years ago.