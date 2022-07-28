Abortions in Tennessee will be illegal under the new trigger law taking effect August 25th. Some are criticizing the law for being too vague, especially OBGYN practitioners.
They will risk 15 years in prison if they assist in terminating a pregnancy that does not put the mother at risk of injury or death. We spoke to practitioners and state legislators to ask what is being done to clear up any gray areas.
Local lawyers, state lawmakers and several doctors in the field agree, the law needs to be re-written to keep the patients in mind and to keep physicians from going to prison.
"I think the problem is what we would consider life threatening may not be what the legislators necessarily consider life threatening, or the prosecutor for that matter," Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a local high risk obstetrician.
Dr. Zahedi explained being pregnant can be the most taxing thing on the human body. The general risks involved can range from getting blood clots due to carrying extra blood, too much stress on the heart or lungs or preexisting conditions like lupus, which can flare up and put the mother in serious risk of death during pregnancy.
She worries doctors won't be able to explain the nuances to judges that come with being pregnant.
"How almost dead does someone have to be in order for them to be considering dying enough, I mean that is a very scary thought," said Dr. Zahedi.
Another local OBGYN physician, Dr. Shevonda Sherrow says she's concerned practitioners in the field will go to other states fearing possible prosecution leaving Tennessee with a shortage of OBGYN physicians.
"So I hope they would carve out legislation that allows us to take care of women the way that medicine, science and research has shown is the best benefit for woman in our country," said Dr. Sherrow.
Dr. Zahedi tells us OBGYN practitioners in the community are creating a panel asking state legislators to clarify what they consider are gray areas.
We reached out to several state lawmakers to ask for clarification on the law.
Senator Rusty Crowe who co-sponsored the law in 2019 refused to comment.
Republican state representative, Patsy Hazlewood said she is aware of a panel of doctors coming to ask for clarification and will wait to comment until that happens.
We were able to speak with democratic state representative, Yusuf Hakeem.
Hakeem believes the law needs to be adjusted to keep practitioners and patients safe.
"I hope that the legislator will step back, take a look at this and do what is humane," said Hakeem.
There is much more to this new law. If you do have questions representative Hakeem encourages people to reach out to state legislators for answers.