A Rossville nursing home was forced to close down on short notice due to a nursing staffing shortage and financial issues.
Thursday afternoon, Family and friends of all 18 residents of Mary and Martha’s Personal Care had to pack up their belongings by 3 p.m. and relocate to other facilities throughout the area.
“I did what I thought was best for the residents and get them where they are properly cared for and they are safe. I have successfully done that now,” Alana Metcalf said.
Alana Metcalf is the facility manager of Mary and Martha's Personal Care.
She made the decision on Tuesday to notify the State of Georgia Division of Aging Services that she did not have enough employees to properly care for the residents.
Metcalf said resources were offered, but the owner could not afford them.
On Wednesday, she was told by the state that the facility had to be cleared by Thursday at 3 p.m.
“Normally, the have a 30 day notice that they have 30 days to move, but the 30 days don't play a role in that because I don't have anyone to cover them for 30 days,” Metcalf said.
Metcalf plans to open the doors over the weekend, in case people are not able to grab everything they need.
Despite the short turn around, Metcalf says new homes have been found for residents.
10 of the 18 residents are expected to relocate to Rosewood Assisted Living in Fort Oglethorpe.
“Some of them are having to relocate a distance away from their family, but we have to get them where they can get 24-hour care that they need,” Metcalf said.
Judy Dale was visiting her best friend on Wednesday, when she was notified by Metcalf about the closing of the personal care facility.
Thursday morning, she showed up to pack up all of her friend’s belongings.
“It's confusing to her, but it is going to be alright. That is what I just told her, we don't give up we just go on,” Dale said.
While others seemed upset or overwhelmed about the situation, Dale kept a smile on her face to make sure everyone was taken care of.
“Joy and I have been through a whole lot together through the years and nothing is going to change expect that she will be a little farther away and I won't get to be with her as much, but we are still together,” Dale said.
The sudden closing of the personal care facility has left workers unemployed, you can contact Alana Metcalf at 423-617-6040 to help get workers employed or for those who still need to move out.