It was a fabulous week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley. There are no failing scores to report.
One north Georgia restaurant was close after an inspector noticed rodent droppings for the second time.
Greg's Restaurant on Highway 27 in Chickamauga scored a 75.
The inspector observed soil buildup on the drink nozzles in the front service area.
The salmon patties were not being properly cooled and other foods were not being stored at the correct temperature.
The inspector said they saw rodent droppings in the dry storage area and traps in the office area. They said the same issues were noticed at the last inspection in September.
According to the inspector there was not a certified food safety manager on staff during the inspection.
As a reminder, a 75 is not a failing score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Traveling Tasty (Mobile) 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 162 Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Sticky Fingers 420 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Bopcha (Mobile) 9834 Sourwood Lane Apison, TN
- 100 Volcano Express 7019 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 89 The Read House 107 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Battle Academy 1601 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers 205 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Home 2 Suites 3220 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Subway #50254 1309 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Guthrie’s Restaurant 1235 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Holiday Inn Express 440 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Brainerd High School 1020 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rising Stars Childcare 3922 Webb Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Enlighten Ink 6743 Ringgold Road Suit J Chattanooga, TN
- 99 North River Pub 7001 Middle Valley Road Suite 101 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 8F Ice Cream 5546 Highway 153 Suite 106 Hixson, TN
- 100 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Enlighten Ink 6743 Ringgold Road Suite J Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Big River Grille & Brewing Works #4201 222 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Logan’s Roadhouse #388 Lounge 504A Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Logan’s Roadhouse #388 504A Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Silhouettes Bikini Sports Bar & Grill 1401 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moxy Railyard Bar 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 5611 Ringgold Road Suite A Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Towneplace Suites Hixson Pool 5248 TN-153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Petro’s Chili & Chips 5114 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Bar Moxy 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weird Way Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Wood Oven Kitchen 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 McCallie School 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taco Bell #029022 6200 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ink Mxr 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chipotle Mexican Grill 5242 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 95 Public House 1110 Market Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moxy Chattanooga Downtown 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Kosha Hibachi LLC (Mobile) 6724 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 94 Los 3 Amigos 3536 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Staybridge Suites (Indoor Pool) 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 A.I.M. Art in Motion 4744 Highway 48 Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McKee Spa 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 94 Sequoyah High School 9517 W Ridge Trail Road Daisy, TN
- 100 Middle Valley Elementary School 1609 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Taco Bell #40571 3009 Silverdale Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Puckett’s Chattanooga 2 West Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 American Ink 3920 F Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Nola Girls Gumbo LLC (Mobile) 1502 Mike Edd Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Delia’s Mexican Food 8363 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 96 McKee Employees Recreation Center Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 Exile on Main LLC 1634 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites (Spa) 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mission BBQ 1926 Gunbarrel Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sequoyah Vocational School 9517 W Ridge Trail Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Off the Grill by Chef Q 4848 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Tropical Cuisine 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Suite 110 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Courage Tattoo Company 5926 Howe Lane Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Piece of Cake 9298 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Motel 6 2440 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux 224 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Empyreal Brewing 3800 St. Elmo Avenue Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Pizza Hut #37601 6218 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clifton Hills Elementary School 1815 32nd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 568 Northgate Mall Drive Suite 101 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Party Fowl Hamilton Place LLC 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 238 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hixson First Baptist Day Care 5800 Grubb Road Hixson, TN
- 98 Hamilton Skate Place 7414 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Santa Corp (Lounge) 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Armando’s 1814 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Papa John’s 6210 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 87 Amapros Kitchen 5740 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Outback Steakhouse #4311 2120 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Krystal 307 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Tasty Donuts 9448 Bradmore Lane Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
- 88 La Santa Corp 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Reignbow Baking Company, LLC 5600 Brainerd Road Suite FC3 Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Red Roof Inn and Suites 2431 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Panda Express 8967 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
Bradley County
- 100 Outback Steakhouse Bar 536 Paul Huff NW Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Outback Steakhouse #4350 536 Paul Huff NW Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Southside Nutrition 2189 APD 40 Suite 1 Cleveland, TN
- 99 Fairfield Inn Breakfast 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 97 Livingstone Early Learning Center Kitchen 2850 Westside NW Drive Suite D Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Misfit Tacos 810 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Impressions 840 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 92 Panera Bread 375 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Zaxby’s #04201 2481 Treasury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 97 Ay Caramba 2165 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Lasaters Coffee & Tea 170 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 86 Great American Cookie Co. Bradley Square Mall Cleveland, TN
- 100 Dandelion’s Medical Spalon & Boutique 211 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 East Cleveland Early Childhood Center 1450 Strawberry Lane Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 95 Long John Silvers 8294 2837 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 97 Subway (LaFayette Rd.) 2176 2598 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 85 Seasons Hibachi 56 Battlefield Station Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Krystal 5703 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Hometown Inn 22 Gateway Inn 22 Gateway Business Park Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Catering by Alan (Dragstrap Main Concession) 745 Scruggs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Catering by Alan (Dragstrap Extended Concession) 745 Scruggs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Tiger Creek Elementary School 134 Rhea McClanahan Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Battlefield Primary School 2206 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Culinary Creations 13734 N Main Street Trenton, GA
- 100 Cabins to Castles Vacation Rentals 317 Springlake Drive Trenton, GA
- 98 Subway (Rising Fawn) 319 Deer Head Cove Road Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
- 88 Big V Restaurant 716 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 78 NHC Healthcare Rossville 1425 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 89 Little Caesar’s 804 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 75 Greg’s Restaurant 121560 N Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 81 Old South Restaurant 796 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Eastbrook Middle School 1382 Eastbrook Road SE Dalton, GA