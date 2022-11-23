The North Georgia Health District will be offering free HIV tests at several locations next week on World AIDS Day.
Testing locations will be open Thursday, December 1 from 8AM to 4PM at The Living Bridge Center South at 130 Riverstone Terrace, Suite 102 in Canton and at the Whitfield County Health Department’s Adult Health Clinic, formerly known as MAC, at 800 Professional Boulevard in Dalton.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 700,000 American lives have been lost to HIV since 1981. More than 1.1 million Americans are currently living with HIV and many more are at risk of HIV infection.
Goodie bags and t-shirts will be available at both sites for those getting tested.
For more information about testing, HIV prevention, or Worlds AIDS Day, call The Living Bridge Center in Canton at (470) 863-5700 or in Dalton at (706) 281-2360.
To order a free HIV self-test kit, go to https://www.gacapus.com.