Several nonprofit leaders in town have had to get creative to raise money for Budgetel residents.
They have avoided yet another deadline set for Sunday, but say they are leaning on private donors for more help.
It's an all hands on deck situation for nonprofits helping former residents of the extended stay motel.
The $100,000 dollars given by Chattanooga city council members and Hamilton County Commissioners in December has run out.
"Our hope is to close about a remaining $50,000 gap. We're hoping over the next 12 to 24 hours we are able to do that," said Joda Thongnopnua, Chattanooga Chief of Staff.
He says organizations have raised $15,000 overnight to bypass Sunday night's deadline. Which is expected to last for the next 60 days.
"We're relying on the generosity of many of our neighbors and folks who have contributed through the community foundation and united way."
With the help from organizations like the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, only about 18 rooms are funds.
Most of the remaining residents are families with children or those who are medically vulnerable.
He says the cost of keeping a family inside a room averages more than 4-hundred dollars a night. not to mention.
"The average move in costs for a family here in Hamilton County is around $5,000 when you include a security deposit and those kinds of things," said Thongnopnua. "That is just often out of reach for people who are working pay check to pay check."
Every Dollar raised is more time for these families to figure out their next move.
Resources right now are limited, but he says the city will exhaust all efforts to help them find their forever home.
"Thanks to the generosity of so many of our neighbors and residents from across the city who have reached out and poured their heart and resources into these families lives," he said.
The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition is still taking donations. You can click here to support efforts.