Reading Changes Lives is looking to build a Literacy Garden. The garden will provide Children a chance to get out of the classroom setting and outdoors.
On the corner of East 10th and Magnolia sits the literacy garden.
The founder, Eric Smith, started 'Reading Changes Lives' 3 years ago. His parents never learned to read or write. So, he wanted to help others who may have the same challenges.
"We're going to plant seeds of reading, seeds of comprehending and seeds of communicating," Smith said. "and seeds to be able to express that."
The literacy garden will be the perfect place for instructors to engage with students outside the classroom setting.
The lot sits empty now , but one day he hopes it can be a fun place for children.
"Having people here at this setting, where there's trees, where there is water running, not the classroom setting," he said. "Not that there's anything wrong with that, but having a new setting out in the open air they are more comfortable, learning can be really, really fun."
The Chattanooga Library and the Read House are partnering up with the non-profit to host a readers conference.
It will feature a panel discussion on literacy and there will be fun activities for children.
"It's our hope that we're going to get the funding and people are going to rally around this thing because its a joint effort I can't do it alone," he said.
The event will be at the read house on March 10th.
Click here to purchase a ticket.