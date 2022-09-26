The school resource deputy who was involved in a controversial arrest at East Ridge High School last week has not been replaced.
Deputy Tyler McRae requested to be reassigned from his role as a school resource officer after his arrest of an 18-year-old student was caught on camera and raised concern among county leaders. No deputy has been assigned to cover the school, according to the sheriff's office.
"That officer should not be the one to discipline the students," said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. "This particular situation could cause this young man to have just a stop in his career."
In an hour's worth of body camera video released by Sheriff Austin Garrett last week, Deputy McRae can be seen pulling Tauris Sledge by his hair and his backpack as he attempted to take the student into custody. Later in the video, McRae can be seen using pepper spray on Sledge after ordering him to take his backpack off multiple times.
"He did not know the physical condition that child," said Pierre. "Using pepper spray on that child could have killed him."
Later in the video, McRae uses his baton to attempt to remove Sledge's backpack from his arms. Sledge is later arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault.
"The responsibility is the safety and security of the students, the faculty, and the staff," said Charles Lowery, a former Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy who started the county's school resource officer program more than 25 years ago. "There is no guideline that says: This is what you do in a given situation. Because every situation is different."
Lowery spoke with Local 3 News generally about the role of school resource officer.
There are nine open positions for school resource deputies in the district including now McRae's former position at East Ridge High School, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Since the beginning of the school year, the deputy has made nine arrests at the school, according to the sheriff's office. Last school year, the department made 56 arrests at the school.
"They have to be trained. Plus, they need to be vetted," said Pierre. "That should not be a place to put someone you want to take off the street."
Local 3 News requested an interview with Sheriff Austin Garrett about the incident, but a spokesperson denied our request.
We also have asked for an interview with Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson for an interview since this story broke. Those requests have also been denied.