It was a wonderful week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, there are no failing scores to report.
One restaurant in Cleveland, did score quite low when an inspector found employees were not properly washing their hands.
La Altena Mexican Restaurant on Treasury Drive scored a 73.
The inspector said there were two food items cooling for 18 hours and the restaurant had to throw out 15 pounds of food.
An employee was seen using tongs that were laying in raw chicken and then without changing gloves and washing their hands the employee was using clean plates, utensils and food.
According to the inspector there was not any chlorine sanitizer dispensing from the dishwasher.
The menu was missing asterisks to warn customers about partially cooked foods.
All of the priority violations showed the inspector there was a lack of managerial control.
The inspector reminded the restaurant of the food safety training available in Bradley County.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Foodlamo 2193 Park Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Final Girl Vegan Food Mobile 2207 E 14th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Nic & Norman’s 1386 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Normal Park Museum Magnet Lower School 1009 Mississippi Avenue. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kevin Brown’s Burgers 8228 Mahan Gap Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese and More (Mobile) 850 N. Orchard Knob Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Mariscos Vallarta 2318 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #1780 10157 Dayton Pike. Soddy Daisy, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Windy City Eatz (Mobile) 207 Sequoia Dr. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Kinley Hotel 1409 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 440 W MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Hotel 5248 TN-153. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Zaxby’s 3105 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mainstay Suites 7030 Amin Dr. Chattanooga, TN.
- 94 Nola Girls Gumbo LLC (Mobile) 1502 Mike Edd Lane. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Cracker Barrel #29 1460 N. Mack Smith R. East Ridge, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Woodmore Elementary School 800 Woodmore Lane. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 S. Chattanooga Rec Ctr Pool 1152 St. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Armando’s 5700 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 98 Tommie Brown Academy 718 E. 8th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Breakfast 5248 TN-153. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Melva Dean Theatre 3201 Cilo Avenue. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mr. T’s Pizza LLC 3924 Tennessee Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E. Main St, Ste 11. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Ave. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 El Taxqueno Taqueria 3100 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Chuy’s Chattanooga #76 2271 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Blvd Ste 127. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lupi’s Pizza Pies #5 9453 Bradmore Ln. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Tyner Middle Academy 6837 Tyner Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 J. Gumbo’s 5123 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 100 Dos Bros Waterside 11 2396 Lifestyle Way Ste 114. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Popeyes #5614 3352 S. Broad St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Home 2 Suites 2330 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Wally’s 6521 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Homewood Suites 2250 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chick-fil-A 209 Northgate Mall. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Creeks Bend Golf Club 5900 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 99 La Altena 615 Commercial Ln. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 97 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Stay Express Inn 6510 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Soddy Daisy Middle School 200 Turner Rd. Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dwartha’s Helping Hands Childcare Center 105 N. Lovell Ave. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Buffalo Wild Wings #256 5744 Hwy 153. Hixson, TN
- 100 S.T.E.M. School Chattanooga 4501 Amnicola Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Peets Coffee Drive Thru 802 Pine St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Read House 107 W MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Urban Stack 12 13th W. St. Chattanooga. TN
- 99 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 5110 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Zaxby’s #66103 4815 HWY 58. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine 5845 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Lucky’s 777 Bar & Grill 2536 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Westview Elementary School 9629 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tasty Heaven Sandwiches 5950 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Outback Steakhouse Lounge 544 Northgate Mall Drive. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Amigo’s 1906 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Montessori Elementary School 700 S. Hawthorne Street. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ankar’s Express 5959 Shallowford Rd. Ste. 201. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Kim K Food & Drinks 2109 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Molcajete Mexican Restaurant 6231 Perimeter Dr. Ste. 127. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Breakfast 4829 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamill Rd. Hixson, TN
- 97 Sleepyhead Coffee 735 Broad St. Suite-104. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Salsarita’s 2115 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Goodman Coffee at St. Elmo 3913 St. Elmo Ave. Suite-B. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bonefish Grill 2115 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Buds Sports Bar 2115 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Memorial Hospital Child Care 2525 De Sales Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 East Ridge High School 4320 Bennett Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Pizza Bros East Ridge 627 Camp Jordan Pkwy. Ste. 115. East Ridge, TN
- 94 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road A-10. East Ridge, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Arby’s #7482 8514 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 97 Domino’s Pizza 8530 Hixson Pike, Ste 5. Hixson, TN
- 90 Mikes Smokehouse 3147 S. Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McDonald’s #23381 8601 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 98 Five Star Food McKee 10000 McKee Rd. Collegedale, TN (follow-up)
- 99 The Next Door 100 Moccasin Bend Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Lake Academy of Fine Arts School 2700 E. 34th St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 McDonald’s #1281 4123 Hixson Pike. Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 100 Valley View Cafeteria 5607 Spring Place Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McAlister’s Deli 708 Paul Huff Parkway NW. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 92 BPOE Lodge 1944 Restaurant 235 2nd NE. St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 97 Hardees-Springplace 2020 Springplace Rd. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 93 Las Margaritas VIII 1647 25th St NW. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Los Compas Mobile Unit 131 Appalachia Trail. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 85 Rodeway Inn 2595 Georgetown Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 93 Burger King #4959 1445 25th St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 91 The Pot and Pan Kitchen 8871 Hiwassee St. Charleston, TN (follow-up)
- 92 Dairy Queen 275 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Pizza Hut Delivery 165 Stuart Rd NE #B3. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith St SW Unit 10. Cleveland, TN
- 93 Blythe-Bower Elementary Cafeteria 604 20th St Se. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Owl’s Nest Kitchen 271 Ashlin Meadows. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Blythe-Head Start 1075 Blythe Ave. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Kumo Asian Garden 169 Stuart NE. Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Applegate Motel 1857 Apd 40 HWY. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Donna’s Busy Bees 330 Ashlin Mdws. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Ave. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 93 Fazolis 4550 N. Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 98 The Chef 126 Keith St. Cleveland, TN
- 95 Rice N Go 4675 N Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 95 Sonic Drive-In #3885 390 Stuart Rd. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 97 Kiddie University Kitchen 1860 Executive Park Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 73 La Altena Mexican Rest. 2311 Se Treasury Dr. Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 96 Super 8 (cont. breakfast) 2044 Lafayette Road. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 Krystal Restaurants LLC 15703 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 100 Central Park 794 Battlefield Parkway. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Circus Tent Arena 751 Old Mill Road. Ringgold, GA.
Dade County
- 100 Dade County Elementary School 311 Wolverine Drive. Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County Middle School Pace Drive. Trenton, GA
- 100 Davis Elementary School Hwy 301. Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County High School Hwy 136. Trenton, GA.
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Tara’s Sweets and Treats 1113 N Main St. Lafayette, GA.
Whitfield County
- 91 Jefferson’s 200 N Hamilton St. Dalton, GA