NiteOwl After Hours Urgent Care has added a mobile day service to its clinical offerings.
NiteOwl now offers its mobile clinical services from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Hamilton County area.
This service allows patients to save gas by meeting with medical professionals from a local location of their choosing.
In June, the business expanded its nighttime brick-and-mortar business to include a clinic on wheels, DayOwl, that offers services ranging from house calls to at-school sports physicals.
Mobile urgent care arrival times depend on demand, although patients often report service to arrive in about 30 minutes. The company states the service is NOT meant to be a replacement to calling 911 in a medical emergency.