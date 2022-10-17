A boy was shot in Tracy City on Sunday night and was airlifted to Erlanger Children's Hospital for treatment.
John Coulter said his nine-year-old son Jax is at risk of losing one of his kidneys and living with serve spine damage after he claims Jax was shot while visiting his family.
Coulter was traveling from Indiana to Grundy County with his wife and son to visit his wife's side of the family.
He said on Sunday night, he left his son in the hands of his relatives for Bible study.
Coulter claims his son was then either transported or lured to another location and shot.
He said what happened that night is still unclear.
“They are saying the gun was on the nightstand, and the dad gave the gun to the 17-year-old. The 17-year-old is not the shooter, it is a nine-year-old who shot my nine-year-old,” Coulter said.
In two text messages sent to Coulter from one of the relatives said the gun might have been retrieved from under a bed in their home.
“A nine-year-old boy doesn't do anything to anybody. It is the worst thing that no one ever thinks is losing a child, especially to negligence and gun crime. Responsible gun owners know if you got kids over, lock up your guns,” Coulter said.
Coulter said Jax is medically sedated with injuries to his kidney, liver, and spine.
“He is going to be messed up for life. I am just praying, even if I take him home in a wheelchair, I just want to take him home,” Coulter said.
Coulter said he just want justice for what happened to his son.
Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder tells Local 3 News, the incident is being investigated and the police report is not yet available.
