Hamilton County Commissioners approved the eight-million-dollar purchase of the former Cigna facility for a new East Brainerd Elementary School.
This has been about a year process that started with Former Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson and transitioned with Dr. Justin Robertson who's the current one.
The eight-million-dollar purchase of the former Cigna building, sits on about 19 acres and has a 100-thousand square feet of building on it.
“That will let us put a school there with about 750-students there and relieve some of the overcrowding issues that we have at East Brainerd Elementary. It is a physically responsible move. It is going to cost about 15 to 20-million to renovate, compare that to about 45-million-dollars that it would cost to buy the land and build a new school,” Tucker McClendon said.
Tucker McClendon is the Deputy Hamilton County Mayor for Education and Workforce Development.
He said the county will pay the eight-million and 15 to 20-million of renovations will be paid for by the Hamilton County School System.
“That is not typically how schools are, but this is one of those things where this is an outside of the box idea that is innovative, that is going to be physically responsible of tax payer money and that is going to do it in a way to save a lot of money compared to how we traditional build a school,” McClendon said.
McClendon said the newly purchased building will serve as an extension of the current East Brainerd Elementary school.
“One thing they are looking to do is doing a K - 2 in that building and the existing East Brainerd would be 3 - 5 which would open up about 750-seats, so the overcrowding that you see going east of the county and kind of relieve that pressure. That is something they will get into county meetings about in the next several months and the next year,” McClendon said.
McClendon is unaware of an exact timeline of when the school will officially open but has an idea of when it could be.
“The building will close in a couple month from the seller and we will have the ability to go in. There is a lot of desks and everything was pretty much left, so the school system will use that for schools and then we will get in with the architects and engineers and get the design of the school. I would say in the next two years you will be looking at a new school,” McClendon said.
A part of the renovations will be putting walls up to build classrooms.
