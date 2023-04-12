A 900-million-dollar grant program would increase school safety for public and private schools in Tennessee and across the U.S, If the bill for it is signed into law.
That program is part of the "Securing Aid for Every School" Act.
It will allow public and private schools to train and hire veterans, former law enforcement officers, and off duty officers to serve as school safety officers.
“Every parent in America should know that when their child goes to a school in America that, that child will be safe and secure in that classroom, in that school. This bill does that sir,” Fleischmann said.
All 50 states could soon be allowed to implement a certification program that allows veterans and former officers to become certified school safety officers.
Congressman Chuck Fleischmann introduced the bill as a companion bill to Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn.
He said veterans and officers already have the understanding of defensive and safety mechanisms to help keep schools safe.
“The welcome mat is open to our former law enforcement to our veterans to say there will be funding for this. These will be good paying jobs and it will alleviate the burden on school districts which in many times are pressed for funds,” Fleischmann said.
He said school districts will be able to utilize the funding to increase training for teachers and enhance physical security of the school.
“We are going to see materials, surveillance cameras. We are going to see materials that protect children in a classroom, so that God forbid if a gun, if a knife, if a person comes in there the school will be harden and safer with actual materials in there,” Fleischmann said.
One of the materials Fleischmann referred to is a bulletproof table that can be turned into a shield, a table Local 3 News has done a couple of stories about.
He said the passing of this bill needs to happen soon.
“Again, this is a bill if it gets passed, the grant funds over 900 million dollars will be available all across the United States not just in Tennessee. I think this is going to help make our teachers feel better, make our parents feel better, make our students feel better and hopefully start a long overdue healing process in America,” Fleischmann said.
The bill still has to pass the house and senate before it heads to President Biden’s desk for a signature.