Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson is wanting to ban public drag shows in the state.
If the bill he filed this week passes, public drag shows would be a crime.
The authors of the bill said they want to protect children under the age of 18 across the state of Tennessee from being exposed to drag shows.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson pushed out the bill in response to controversial incidents across Tennessee where children attended drag shows.
“I have heard from constituents; I know my colleagues have heard from constituents; outrage. You take your kid to the park to play on the swing set and across the way there is adult themed sexually explicit drag show taking place. Well, that is unacceptable,” Johnson said.
Kye Sayers an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community agrees that kids shouldn't been exposed to anything that is sexually explicit.
As it relates to drag shows, Sayers said there may have been a few isolated incidents but doesn't see a problem.
She believes Johnson's bill is an over reach.
“It is disheartening and disturbing that the state is trying to intervene with something that we are already taking care of. Because our government hasn't taken care of us and created sanctions for us, we had to do the work already. It's a little bit late for people to step in and try to do something when we already done something here. Instead of listening to the people out here living and the Tennessee citizens that are being affected by this, people are making decisions from an office that they don't understand what it actually going on,” Sayers said.
The newly introduced bill as mentions that the first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, the second offense a Class E felony.
“It seems like we are just trying to jail queer people. It is just another reason to put a minority group in a bad situation or into the justice system or into jail,” Sayers said.
Johnson claims that the bill is not about attacking the LGBTQ+ community.
“I want every Tennesseean to live a happy fulfilled life to the extent they can. And once you are an adult, I believe in freedom I believe in personal liberty for you to live your life in the way you want to live it,” Johnson said.
“The state of Tennessee has an obligation to protect kids,” Johnson added.
Sayers feels as if the bill is erasing everything, she and others in the community have worked do to make events like drag shows kid friendly.
“I didn't hear from senator Johnson, no one else heard from senator Johnson. I thought they were elected to represent us. So, why don't we take to people who are really affected by these decisions and the businesses and the organizations that are finically affected by this decision before we make these types of decisions,” Sayers said.
If the bill where to pass it would go into effect on July 1, 2023.