Class size limits for K-12 schools in Tennessee would no longer be state-regulated under new legislation filed by Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, on Tuesday.
He suggests decisions about student-teacher ratios, class size maximums and class size averages should be left to each school district.
The bill also removes a prohibition against split-grade classes -- the combining of two or more grades into one classroom for regular instruction.
Present law generally establishes the following average and maximum class size limits for public schools:
(1) Kindergarten through grade three the average pupil/teacher ratio is 20/1 and the maximum class size is 25 students;
(2) Grade four through grade six the average pupil/teacher ratio is 25/1 and the maximum class size is 30 students;
(3) Grade seven through grade 12 the average pupil/teacher ratio is 30/1 and the maximum class size is 35 students; and
(4) Career and Technical Education the average pupil/teacher ratio is 20/1 and the maximum class size is 25 students.