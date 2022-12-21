New changes are coming for security guards across Tennessee in 2023, due to Dallas's Law.
After Dallas's Law was passed earlier this year, new training protocols will be implemented at the start of 2023 for security guards.
"The law was put on the books in 2022," said Tennessee Dept. of Commerce and Insurance spokesperson Kevin Walters. "It will take effect in 2023, but it has greater requirements for security guards, both armed and unarmed."
Security guards will now have additional training to complete, with no excpetions for armed security guards, unarmed security guards, or security guards employed under a private practice.
"They must complete additional training in de-escalation, self restraint, first aid, and CPR," said Walters.
He said guards must also complete refresher couses every two years in order to have the license renewed.
"Dallas's Law is something our team is taking seriously, our colleagues at ABC are taking seriously, and we're taking it seriously because it can mean greater safety for consumers or security guards themselves or for the businesses," said Walters.
He said if the department finds guards that don't have proper training, the business they work at could face consequences.
"If there is an establishment employing security guards who are not licensed or not registered properly, that establishment's local liquor license or permit can be taken away," said Walters.
He said guards need to complete this training before the New Year and encourages patrons to report any cases of security guards who have not completed this new training.
"We area complaint driven organization," said Walters. "We have to be told about the violations so we can investigate them, find out if there's merit to them, and find out if we'll be taking action. We urge consumers to let us know."
You can find more information here.
If your question is not answered on the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance's website, you can email privateprotective@tn.gov or call 615-741-6382.