Dr. Mitch Dizon, Erlanger says “Most women will have fibroids, about 70-80 percent of women have fibroids and don’t even know it. African American women are more at risk of having them.”
Fibroids are tumors that develop in the uterus. They can lead to heavy bleeding and painful periods. While not everyone will develop symptoms or require treatment, for those who do there is now a new option available in our area.
Dr. Mitch Dizon says “I am very excited to be able to offer this to the Chattanooga area. I think it is something that could benefit a lot of people.”
Dr. Mitch Dizon is the first Gynecologic surgeon in our region to perform the new minimally invasive surgery for fibroids.
Dr. Mitch Dizon says “This procedure is a laparoscopic ultrasound to image the fibroids directly on the uterus. It can directly catch more fibroids than a traditional pelvic ultrasound.”
With this radiofrequency ablation surgery, each fibroid is targeted individually using radiofrequency heat. This causes the fibroids to shrink, without damaging healthy uterine tissue.
Dr. Mitch Dizon says “This just gives women with fibroids another option. Another good option.”
This procedure not only provides another option to those who would otherwise need a hysterectomy, it also helps improve the patient’s quality of life.
Dr. Mitch Dizon says “There has been research that has shown it has significantly helped women with debilitating symptoms including painful periods. They can get really big and this procedure can help to shrink them.”