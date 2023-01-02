The new year means new laws, and in Georgia there are several that will have a big impact on the state.
The Mental Health Parity Act requires insurance companies to cover mental health care the same way physical health care is covered.
It also helps pay to set up more mental health crisis centers across Georgia.
“The mental health has come such a big issue. Our jails are piled full of people with mental health issues and they are not getting the treatment they need. In northern Georgia, there are 30 counties in the northern Georgia region and there's only 17 beds for mental health people,” Cameron said.
Senate Bill 226 forces school districts to start taking complaints about books, websites, and other materials from parents.
“If they deem something objectable, a book or something, they can appeal to the school and the school board if necessary to say 'I don't think this book should be in the school.' It gives them more rights, it gives them more transparency and allows parents to challenge things if they think it's inappropriate,” Cameron said.
The new law requires districts to investigate within seven business days, decide whether to ban the materials or restrict access, and discuss with the complaining parent within 10 business days.
House Bill 1041 allows tax credits for donating to rural hospitals to increase from 60 million to 75 million dollars.
“We increased that to 75 million dollars because our rural hospitals are struggling. And people can make donations to those hospitals and help them with materials, or with equipment or whatever, and that will be a benefit to rural hospitals in Georgia,” Cameron said.
Georgians can also get tax credits on their state income tax by donating to police agencies or groups under Senate Bill 361.
House Bill 1443 makes life easier on food truck owners when traveling.
“Which allows food trucks to go from one county to another without having to be inspected as long as food truck has been inspected. Say in Walker County, they could go to Whitfield County to an event and just notify Whitfield County that 'I have the appropriate permit.' That way they don't have to be re-inspected. That cuts a lot of red tape out and makes it easier for people to do business,” Cameron said.