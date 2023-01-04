A local farmer said a new law that went into effect on New Year’s Day will help with inflation.
Tennessee Farmers will now be exempt from sales and use tax when purchasing building material, fencing material, warranties, lawnmowers, and other items for their farm.
Farmer Aubie Smith said the new laws adds on to what sales and use tax farmers are already exempt from.
“Before the new law we benefited from no tax on fed, fertilizer, seed and some equipment you didn't have to pay taxes on,” Smith said.
Smith owns more than 100 acres in Ooltewah.
He said not having to pay taxes on fencing materials is going to benefit him the most.
“It helps me a lot on the fencing. I am constantly building new fences or repairing fences so that will be a big benefit on the fencing end of it,” Smith said.
Smith expressed that fencing is important while protecting the product.
He said the new law will put some money back in his pockets.
“I spent a lot of money last year building new fences and I am planning to build some new ones this year. It could save roughly 10 percent, if I'm sending 10-thousand dollars’ worth new fences it would be close to a thousand dollars. It'll be a big help,” Smith said.
Smith thanks lawmakers for the new exemption as they have only cared about electrical fences and no other types of fences in the past.
Farmers will need to apply for a tax-exempt card in order to benefit from the new law.