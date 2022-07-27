Wacker is planning to put millions of dollars into their Charleston, Tennessee site to expand production with that new jobs wills be coming to the area.
Wacker will be investing 200 million dollars.
That money will go towards the addition of their new silicone production facilities -- creating 200 more jobs here on site.
"In the silicones field those are products that go into automotive applications, construction, consumer products, farma, many different market segments,” Ken Collins said.
Ken Collins is the site leader at Wacker's Bradley County location, he said it is already home to 700 employees in the area.
They are currently looking to add an additional 50 -- meaning when the new facilities open the site will have nearly a thousand employees.
“These 200 plus jobs would be permanent Wacker employees -- ranging from technical operators, mechanical, electric maintenance workers, to engineers, to leadership roles, and quality the whole gamut and each of these operations would have all of those,” Collins said.
Pay could range anywhere from the low twenty's into the high thirty's depending on the person's experience.
The nearly quarter of a billion dollar expansion will encompass several new buildings and plants on their current site.
“We hope to be breaking ground in 2023 and we expect production to start in two years after ground breaking and the total expansion will come in phases over the next several years,”
Collins said this long term investment will continue to impact the Bradley County community in a positive way.
“Up to this point this site is at two in a half billion dollar plus and with these expansion we except that will like be over three-billion dollars’ worth of investments here,” Collins said.