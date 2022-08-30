Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's "One Chattanooga Plan" continues.
Kelly and his administration are now creating more opportunities for minorities in our area.
1.4 million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds were set aside to start up the new Minority Resource Center.
It will be located inside of the Kelley building on MLK in downtown Chattanooga.
“You have a lot of African American small business owners that often times feel like the resources that might be available in the community to help small business owners may not be resources that are easily accessible to them,” Jermaine Freeman said.
Jermaine Freeman is the Senior Advisor of Economic Opportunity for Chattanooga's Mayor Tim Kelly.
He said the center is expected to help change that outlook and serve as a one stop shop for minority small business owners or inspiring ones.
“Whether it's help with accounting, or back office support, or marketing, or technical assistance in terms of how to manage tax liability. Whatever it is that you need help with, we want you to be able to get that assistance at this location,” Freeman said.
Help with designing websites, apps, and more will offered.
Freeman said this will also create access to capital - connecting small business owners with bank representatives and investors.
“I certainly think this could be a cool place for people to hang out, to meet each other, trade ideas, and to network. I certainly hope this is an exciting place where entrepreneurs, regardless of race or ethnicity you can come ask for help and get the help you looking for,” Freeman said.
Kelly's Administration is in the process of picking a local non-profit organization to run the new center.
Freeman said there is hope to have an organization picked within the next couple of weeks.
“That agreement will have to be approved by City Council and then it will take several months of physical renovation work to the building to make it a moderate contemporary office space,” Freeman said.