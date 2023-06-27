The Enterprise Center and Chattanooga Autism Center co-hosted a unique event on Tuesday, partnering with the City of Chattanooga's Workforce Development Office and the Mayor's Council on Disability.
Their Networking and Neurodiversity event aimed to create inclusive spaces where people can network with colleagues and potential employers.
Gabrielle Chevalier with The Enterprise Center says it's about facilitating conversations to make people feel comfortable, and helping bridge the gap between a qualified workforce and employers who are looking for dedicated employees.
"We hope that people will be able to connect in all forms. Whether that is employers connecting with employees and other employees connecting with like minded individuals and finding a support network and community," Chevalier said.
The event featured inclusive employers, game areas, and multiple breakaway spaces for calm or intentional conversation.
Find more information on The Enterprise Center here.