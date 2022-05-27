Officials with the Net Resource Foundation will host a music festival on the south side of Chattanooga in June.
Executive Director Raquetta Dotley said it's part of an effort to bring more people to the south side of Chattanooga.
"We want people to just come, enjoy themselves," Dotley said. "See the great community that is south Chattanooga."
The festival will include a vendors, DJ, live band, and the Soul Aerobic Steppers.
She said the proceeds will raise money for the foundation's Leadership for Life program. The six-week program gives students life skills and helps them prepare for a career.
It will be held on Saturday, June 25 at the Southside Community Park from 4 to 8 p.m.