A community is coming together to help keep their city clean.
Dozens of people in Red Bank had a community clean-up this weekend, picking up trash from Red Bank Central Park to Morrison Springs Road.
"With storm water, it gets washed and it ends up down in those spots," said Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton, who organized the service day.
Dalton organized the event as a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of service. It was postponed from last weekend because of the weather.
Like most communities, Dalton noticed trash building up on the side of the roads, and got feedback from her constituents saying they wanted something done about it.
"I think we could all agree that we don't like seeing trash in our neighborhoods and our streets and we want to be good stewards of the earth," said Dalton. "It is something that we probably need to consider looking at doing on a regular basis, or maybe contracting with someone, but this is a good way to bring people together in our community."
It was the city's second such a day. Dozens of volunteers showed up to do their part.
It's something Dalton wants to do at least once a year. She also wants to push for more funding from the city to keep the streets clean.
"We don't contract with street sweepers," said Dalton. "So, I think it might be more of a problem than other areas because we don't have any other form of clean-up other than our public works department, who does a really good job of trying to stay on top of it but they are limited with staff. So, it is something that we probably need to consider looking at doing on a regular basis."
But until then, Dalton said it's a great way for community members to work together to protect their neighborhood.
"People just want to give back and they want to see their community like look better and feel better," said Dalton.