Two incredibly brave neighbors stepped into action Thursday saving a young girl and a father from the second story of a burning home, which started as a kitchen fire.
After a home on Franklin Drive caught on fire Thursday afternoon trapping a father and young girl upstairs, neighbors Sam Triplett and Fernando Rivera didn't hesitate to work together and rescue the two.
"In that kind of situation every second matters with all the smoke and stuff, I honestly didn't have a second to think about it, we just went," said Sam Triplett.
Around 4:30 Thursday, Sam Triplett received a call from his wife that their neighbors home was on fire. Sam works only minutes away and rushed home immediately.
He says several people who got out safely were standing outside and believed everyone had gotten out. Sam says this is when he and another neighbor, Fernando Rivera, heard screams coming from behind the house and ran back to help.
"And there was a gentleman kind of in the second story kind of dangling out the window with smoke coming out, so we grabbed the trampoline that was there and shove it against the wall, and he was eventually able to fall out the window onto the trampoline and we were able to pull him back out," said Sam.
Along with the father, there was still another young girl who is friends with one of his daughters trapped upstairs.
Fernando convinced the girl to jump from the second story window catching her in his arms.
"He caught the girl from the second story window, helped get the guy out of the other second story window, so he did it all," said Sam.
Though Sam says Fernando is the true hero of the story, they were both invited to the Chattanooga Fire Department and given a citizen achievement award.
"What they did was extremely dangerous, but it also saved some lives, I mean we would have had obviously what could have been a tragic outcome had they not jumped into action and got those individual out of there," said Chattanooga Fire Chief, Phil Hyman.
Fire Chief Hyman says Sam and Fernando were smart not to go inside the home and try to save the two which would have put them all in serious danger.
The Chief says he is very proud of the two heroes and says their story is a testament to how the community looks out for each other.
"I'm just thankful they're okay, if Fernando wasn't here and wasn't able to act as fast as he did, could very well have been a different story," said Sam.
Fire officials say the fire destroyed the home of two adults and six children. The Red Cross is helping the family as they get back on their feet.