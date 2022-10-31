The Chattanooga Police Department said Sunday night's incident began when an USPS employee had a dispute with his supervisor and ended with both dead.
CPD said a shots fired call came in around 10:30p.m. Sunday night and they were notified of a possible shooter at the post office on Shallowford Road. In a recording of scanner traffic from Broadcastify, you can hear officers working to get inside the post office.
"Our guys and the county guys are making our way to door 26 with some breaching tools. If you gives us a few, we should have a key," said an officer over the scanners.
Police said when they searched the building they found 30-year-old Cody Ransom deceased and several employees looking for cover.
Police said it started with an employee who's been identified as 27-year-old Brian Simmons came to work and had a dispute with his supervisor Ransom. Simmons then shot Ransom multiple times before fleeing. Police said he drove off and crashed into the Apple Nail Bar in Hixson when police arrived he was found dead.
The crash left the entire nail bar and parts of the FedEx store destroyed. A neighboring business owner who wanted to stay anonymous said he woke up to a text message showing the damage with no idea what happened.
"I looked into and luckily it wasn't ours, but sadly it was our neighbors business," said the owner.
He said it was scary the accident happened so close to his business.
"First I thought it was someone like an employee that accidentally drove in and then when I heard that it's connected to a shooting on Shallowford Rd I was very shocked, never seen anything like this in 14 years.”
He said incidents like this makes him concerned for the safety of his family and business.
"Shootings are kind of happening regularly in Chattanooga and it's kind of getting worse and worse every day. I told my family not to go to Chattanooga in a public area if they don't have to because of activities like this."
USPS has temporarily suspended their operations in their Post Office on Shallowford Rd. Police Chief Celeste Murphy said they are actively investigating the incident.