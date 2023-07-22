A Ringgold neighborhood was rocked by gunfire during a nearly 4 hour standoff Friday night which left two people dead.
We spoke with a neighbor in the area who heard what happened.
"I don't know what really happened but all I heard was some gun shots go off, and before all the gun shots went off I looked out my window and there was ambulance and cops out there," said a neighbor, Mathew Ellis.
Matthew Ellis was not comfortable speaking on camera, but tells us he had just moved into the area on Friday, the same day as the shooting.
"I was just thinking about… I didn't want them to try and come down and hurt me and my family," said Ellis.
Sheriff Gary Sisk with the Catoosa County Sheriff Office says when deputies arrived around 5:40 the suspect's son-in-law had been shot to death.
The shooter, a 72 year old man, was in the home and began to fire at the deputies.
"And then like five... ten minutes later all we heard was like ten gun shots go off and the cops told the people to come outside and put their hands up and they won't get hurt," said Ellis.
Sheriff Sisk says deputies could not get to safety because of the continued gunfire.
That's when they called the Georgia State Patrol SWAT for an armored vehicle.
"I did have one officer that got grazed by a bullet. We thought he had gotten shot more seriously but upon closer inspection, it was just a graze," said Sheriff Sisk.
Ellis says he wasn't sure what was was happening but was concerned for his safety.
"There were out their until like 9 o clock at night and they were telling the dude to come out with his hand up for like an hour, they should have already knew something was wrong," said Ellis.
Sheriff Sisk says the SWAT team tried to negotiate with the suspect... but says he would not talk.
Sisk says the shooter took his own life with a gun.
He tells local 3 the shooter has a criminal history, and in 2017 they responded to a similar situation with the suspect.
Right now the motive is unclear.. and he says the GBI will handle the investigation.