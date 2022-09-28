Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Tennessee.
Organizers with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are hoping to spread more awareness this month to help drive these numbers down.
"For the first time in 2020, the suicide rate nationally decreased," said Tennessee Area Director for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Meghan Gwaltney. "It was the first time in 20 years we had seen a decline."
Although the CDC says the suicide rate declined nationwide in 2020, Gwaltney said Tennessee's rates have remained consistent.
However, she said there are ways you can help bring those numbers down.
"Together, when all of us are in this work and all of us are a part of it, we can help stop suicide," said Gwaltney.
She said first off, look for warning signs in three categories: talk, behavior and mood.
"We can often look at behavior, particularly behavioral changes, if there's an increase in substance abuse, sleeping more, sleeping less, irritability, impulsivity, those kinds of changes can be something to look for," said Gwaltney.
She said how you choose to talk to someone is key, like not using the word 'commit', creating a safe space for conversation, and not avoiding the word 'suicide.'
"Because we found that when we're able to ask in a way that really acknowledges the pain someone is feeling, it can open up the conversation," said Gwaltney.
She added to know your resources, like the new hotline for suicide prevention, which is 988.
"It's important to know 988 isn't just for people who might be experiencing the crisis themselves, but if you are a friend or you are a loved one and you need help or guidance on 'how can I help my friend', you too can call 988," said Gwaltney.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will also be hosting a free Suicide Prevention Walk at the Tennessee Riverpark at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 9th.