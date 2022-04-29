National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30.
Local law enforcement offices across the Tennessee Valley will participate in the disposal of unwanted and unused medications.
Corp. Cory McNeal with the Collegedale Police Department said they will be hosting an event as well.
He said a majority of addictions start with prescription pills from a family member or friend.
"We want to rid homes and streets of unwanted medications whether that be opioids or anything else the doctor prescribed that could get in the wrong hands and cause overdoses," McNeal said.
He said they held one of these events in October, which consisted of four large barrels of drugs dropped off.
McNeal said no questions are asked.
"We're not taking your ID, we're not logging anything," McNeal said. "We just encourage you to bring what you have so we can dispose of it.
You can drop off your unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Collegedale City Hall on Saturday.