LaDarius Price, Cempa says “How can we get into our community and start to change some of what we see ?”
This is what those in the health community see..
*For most cancers, African Americans have the highest death rate and shortest survival rate
* African Americans are 1.4 times as likely to have high blood pressure.
*African Americans are twice as likely to have diabetes
*African Americans are 20 percent more likely to report having serious psychological distress
LaDarius Price says “They have so many underlying health issues that exist in our community.”
Price is with Cempa Community Care. They go into the underserved communities providing screenings and other health services, but Price says they sometimes need help getting in the door and breaking down those barriers.
That is when he turns to churches and those in the faith based community for help.
LaDarius Price says “There are so many churches in our community that stepped up to the plate and allowed us as a health care organization to use their facilities, their parking lot and things of that nature.”
Price says as they move forward, he not only wants to highlight what the known issues are, but more importantly to figure out what to do about it and take the necessary steps.
LaDarius Price say “We are going to have to be very consistent and as my mentor Chris Ramsey would always say, we have to be intentional and actionable in how we approach this.”
Continuing to educate the community about prevention when it comes to diet, exercise and lifestyle choices is key. Along with making sure they have acces to resources and services.
LaDarius Price says “It is one thing to find out what is wrong with you. Once you have been educated and you have that information we want to empower you to get linked ito primary care so you can get it fixed. Early detection means so much in our community.”