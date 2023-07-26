the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is celebrating with a very special event. Thursday marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, which prevented communism from taking over South Korea.
"This is a special day for Korean War veterans, this war is often referred to as the forgotten war, but to Korean War veterans its the forgotten victory," said Maranda Wilkinson, Director of Education and Public Programming for the center.
The 3 year long war, which ended on July 27th 1953, claimed the lives of 36,000 Americans.
To honor their legacy and gain a better understanding of our country's relationship with the Republic Of Korea, the heritage center is hosting the 'Wine and War' event.
"We have one of the strongest alliances, the United States and the Republic Of Korea, we have one of the strongest alliances in the world today and it's something to celebrate, thanks to our American service personal who gave their lives," said Wilkinson.
A special guest for the night will be Colonel Ralph Puckett, the last surviving medal of honor recipient from the Korean War.
"He not only received the medal of honor from the United States, which is the highest medal award, he also received the taegeuk order of military merit, which is the highest award given in South Korea, the Republic Of Korea," said Wilkinson.
Along with Colonel Puckett, Brigadier General Stephen Curda will be the keynote speaker.
He is the first Korean American U.S. Army Reserve General Officer to reach the rank of Flag Officer.
"He has a really remarkable story, he was born in Korea, he was orphaned at the age of 12, an American family adopted him and then he ended up rising to that rank, so he is going to be talking about that legacy of the Korean War and what that means to him," said Wilkinson.
To commemorate our relationship with the Republic Of Korea, the event will be serving Korean wine and catering from a local Korean restaurant.
"This is more of an experience, again you know, with a title like 'wine and war' we're not necessarily celebrating war, we're celebrating that legacy, and we want those who attend our event to experience that," said Wilkinson.
The event starts at 6 pm Thursday night, and is only for members of the National Medal of Honor Center.
