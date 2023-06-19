To commemorate Juneteenth the Charles H Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center hosted a special tour Monday.
A decorated war hero's story changed the lives for countless other United States Colored Troops.
The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center wants to recognize the United States Colored Troops who helped usher in a new birth of freedom. Especially Sergeant George Jordan, who received a Medal of Honor in Chattanooga.
"He doesn't show up on record until 1866, because prior to that he was enslaved in Williamson County Tennessee," said Steve Thomas with the center.
Thomas says Jordan showed up on record after he enlisted in the US Colored Troops, along with many other newly freed slaves.
"The military offered them clothes, food.. shelter, where as if they didn't have a trade of any sort when they were enslaved, it was very unlikely they were going to be able to make a living after slavery," said Thomas.
Thomas says Jordan moved up the ranks quickly.
"Because he is volunteering, he is helping other men, and he is able to establish that community of newly freed black men in military service," said Thomas.
In the late 1880's, Jordan joined the United States Buffalo Soldiers, the 9th US Cavalry. Thomas says his actions there, including leading 25 men against 100 apache warriors to protect a settlement, earned him the Medal of Honor.
"But Tennessee has a deep connection with the Medal of Honor, and Jordan is a part of that, he helps tell that story of other black service members, and that's what the medal represents, it represents service of everyone," said Thomas.
Though Jordan was a well known decorated war hero, he ended up passing away after retirement from a liver disease, because he was refused medical treatment for being black.
Thomas says a Chaplin in the area heard of what happened and went to DC to protest.
"And finally a rule was made that any service member, regardless of race, can go to any military base and receive medical attention," said Thomas.
Thomas says Jordan's story improved the lives of countless black soldiers.
"Character shows up when things get hard, and the more we mediate on who we are as individuals the better we can have character to move forward in difficult times," said Jordan.
While Sergeant Jordan's story was highlighted Monday, you can learn more about the history of the United States military at the the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center.