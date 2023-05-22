Be sure to thank our local EMS clinicians this week during National EMS Week.
From May 21-27 EMS clinicians are recognized across the nation.
In Hamilton County, EMS staff cooked on-duty crews a breakfast to show their appreciation.
During National EMS Week, HCEMS staff cook a HEARTY Breakfast for the on-duty crews this morning! Our local hospitals will be providing lunch this week! Thank you for all you do! pic.twitter.com/vpMXzxQVYj— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) May 22, 2023
Local hospitals will be provide lunch to EMS clinicians all week.